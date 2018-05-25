Business trends 2018: European innovators give their insight at EBS

The European Business Summit is one of the most influential debating and networking platforms in Europe, bringing together leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs. During the two-day event, more than 2,000 participants and 250 high-level speakers gather to discuss some of the most pressing issues in Europe.

This year the proposed EU 'digital tax', Brexit and sustainability were just a few of the topics covered. Euronews asked some of Europe's leading entrepreneurial minds about the trends that are having a big impact on businesses this year.