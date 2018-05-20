Oprah almost broke a big etiquette rule at the royal wedding!

Well, if you're Oprah, you get a team to work all night on a new one.

What do you do when you realize your dress is an etiquette faux pas less than 24 hours before attending a royal wedding ?

The media mogul, who was a guest at Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday, shared her near mishap on Instagram.

"Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too 'white' for a wedding," she captioned a video where she explains how fashion designer Stella McCartney came to her rescue.

"I would like to thank the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished because we had 'dress-gate' — wrong color," she said while donning the new dress, a pale pink knee-length piece trimmed with lace.

Oprah Winfrey wears the new dress Stella McCartney\'s team created for her the night before the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Reuters

"Now we have the right color," she exclaimed.

Phew, crisis averted!

One royal wedding guest, however, did show up in white: the Duchess of Cambridge.

Did she commit the same faux pas Oprah was worried about? According to an etiquette expert, the answer is no.

Diane Gottsman, author of"Modern Etiquette for a Better Life" and founder of theProtocol School of Texas, told TODAY Style it's acceptable for important members of the wedding party to wear white with the bride's approval.

The Duchess of Cambridge didn\'t commit a faux pas while wearing white to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle\'s wedding, says an etiquette expert. Ben Stansall

"As a run-of-the-mill guest going to a wedding, you might have a beautiful white dress or ivory dress, and you don't just call the bride and say, 'Hey, can I wear ivory, too?'" she said. "There is certainly something else in your closet that you can select. That's not a question to ask the bride."

And in Oprah's case — since she was traveling and couldn't quite shop her closet — she got a team of designers to save her.

One thing Oprah did get to wear from her closet was her vintage Philip Treacy hat. She's had it since 2005, but added new feathers to it.

Many didn't even know she would be a guest at the wedding, among other A-list celebrities such as George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Idris Elba.

"OMG was this an extraordinary day!" Oprah wrote on Instagram.

We can only imagine!