Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding cake is almost ready — see the prep work!

A team of bakers has been putting the finishing touches on something sweet they plan to serve up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their big day!

Kensington Palace released details Friday about the royal wedding cake being prepared for the reception that will follow Saturday's wedding.

American Claire Ptak, owner of London\'s Violet Bakery, puts the finishing touches on the royal wedding cake. Getty Images

Images and a video released by the palace show American pastry chef Claire Ptak, who now runs a London-based bakery, hard at work on the cake inside the kitchen of Buckingham Palace.

The creation will be a lemon sponge cake drizzled with elderflower syrup. It will feature an Amalfi lemon curd and will be covered with a Swiss merengue buttercream.