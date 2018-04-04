China hits back at U.S. with list of 25 percent tariffs on imports including agricultural products

Fears of an all-out trade war with the U.S. heightened after China announced it would impose 25 percent tariffs on over a hundred U.S. goods including aircraft, cars, and chemicals. The swift response from Beijing came just hours after Washington announced its latest raft of tariffs on over 1300 Chinese products.

"I can tell everyone that China has done a lot of work and shown sincerity in maintaining communication on this issue," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media conference. "But the best opportunities to properly solve the issue through dialogue have been repeatedly missed."