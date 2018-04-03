Asian shares slid in early Tuesday trade, with Japan leading losses in the region as they extended yesterday's global selloff.
Techno Stocks Slump
It follows pressure on US markets from a drop in technology stocks and China trade-war fears.
Shares of tech giants all declined overnight in the first trading session of the month.
Twenty-four hours earlier Intel shares had plunged 6% after reports that Apple has decided to use its own chips in its computers starting as soon as 2020.
E-commerce giant Amazon, one of the best performers over the past year, declined after US President Donald Trump criticized the company in a series of tweets.
Meanwhile after yesterday's slump on Wall Street investors await the next round of tit-for-tat tariffs between the US and China.