Faroe Islanders in the spotlight

Residents of the Faroe Islands are the unlikely stars of a new documentary by director Mike Day. ‘The Islands and the Whales’ looks at the impact modern life is having on traditions across the archipelago. Pollution through mercury and other heavy chemicals is contaminating the sea life, which islanders have been eating for over a thousand years.

"I think we are only just coming to discover the consequences of a lot of the actions we have had with polluting the natural world. In this study, some of these chemicals that are found have only been around for a handful of decades and it has taken 30 years to show the effect of them. So we need to have a much more precautionary principle when it comes to using these contaminants", said Day.

Among the sea life affected by contamination is the pilot whale, leading medical officers to recommend its meat is no longer considered fit for human consumption.