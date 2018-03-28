This ice cream chain is facing backlash for its 'highly offensive' name

With warmer weather just around the corner, plenty of people are mad about ice cream these days — but one ice cream company now has a lot of people mad at it.

Sweet Jesus ice cream, which was founded by Andrew Richmond and Amin Todai in 2015 in Toronto, Canada, is facing new calls for a boycott from Christian communities over its name. One CitizenGo.org petition, which has garnered more than 10,000 signatures by Tuesday, claims the ice cream shops "serve up blasphemy."

"Choosing the name of our Lord for a brand of soft-serve ice cream is totally offensive and revolting," the petition reads. "However, this is anything but a mere mistake. ... The message is clear: 'Sweet Jesus' is all about trashing Christianity and mocking the saving work of our Lord Jesus Christ."