The Russian Ministry of Defence has released footage of air attacks on Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

In a video, Su-25 attack aircraft crews can be seen allegedly carrying out a strike with unguided aircraft missiles on enemy strongholds, armoured vehicles and manpower in the Donetsk direction.

The MoD also released footage of the crew of an Iskander operational-tactical missile system in the Kupyansk region and Tor-M2 crews in the Krasny Lyman region.