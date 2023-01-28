Cuba's President Miguel Diaz Canel, center right, and Raul Castro, center, take part in a march to mark the 167th anniversary of the birth of Cuba's national independence hero
no comment

Watch: Cuba's torch-lit parade to honour its heroes

Thousands of supporters of the Cuban government carried torches on Friday through the streets of Havana to honor Cuba’s national hero Jose Marti on the 170th anniversary of his birthday.

Thousands of supporters of the Cuban government carried torches on Friday through the streets of Havana to honor Cuba’s national hero Jose Marti on the 170th anniversary of his birthday.

Former president Raúl Castro led the march along with president Miguel Díaz-Canel.

They started at the steps of the University of Havana.

Most of the participants are university students, organised through the Federation of University Students.

Jose Marti is revered as the symbol for the socialist revolution led seven decades ago by Fidel Castro.

More from no comment

Latest video