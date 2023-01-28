Thousands of supporters of the Cuban government carried torches on Friday through the streets of Havana to honor Cuba’s national hero Jose Marti on the 170th anniversary of his birthday.

Former president Raúl Castro led the march along with president Miguel Díaz-Canel.

They started at the steps of the University of Havana.

Most of the participants are university students, organised through the Federation of University Students.

Jose Marti is revered as the symbol for the socialist revolution led seven decades ago by Fidel Castro.