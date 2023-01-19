Police fired tear gas at protesters in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday after dozens of people took part in an unauthorised demonstration in Goma against the presence of foreign troops to help quell violence from armed groups.

Authorities later detained some participants, including journalists covering the protest.

Leaders of the seven-nation East African Community resolved last year to create and deploy a regional force to eastern Congo, where the M23 rebel group has been blamed for growing violence.

Kenyan troops arrived late last year and another contingent from South Sudan was expected in the coming days.

However, the troops have faced opposition from some Congolese residents.

“The Kenyan military came here as tourists. They go around the town every day and they do absolutely nothing," protester Gloire Bagaya said.

"We as a population have come together to say no to this regional force."

M23 reemerged in eastern DR Congo a year ago after about a decade of dormancy. The fighting is exacerbating the country's dire humanitarian crisis.

Almost six million people are internally displaced in the country, including about 450,000 in the North Kivu province since clashes escalated in February.

Watch the No Comment video above.