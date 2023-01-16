eople attend a climate protest rally by Swiss party 'Juso' and the organization 'Strike WEF' on the eve of the 52nd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos,
no comment

Watch: Demonstrations mark World Economic Forum in Davos

Demonstrators from the Swiss Socialist Youth, Strike WEF and Greenpeace gathered at Davos Postplatz on Sunday to demand a climate tax on the super-rich attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting. Watch: Demonstrations mark first day of World Economic Forum in Davos

Demonstrators from the Swiss Socialist Youth, Strike WEF and Greenpeace gathered at Davos Postplatz on Sunday to demand a climate tax on the super-rich attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting. Watch: Demonstrations mark first day of World Economic Forum in Davos

Activists had completed a 2-day hike from Küblis to Davos, where they held an authorised protest.

Signs saying “Tax the Rich, Save the Climate” and “World Economic Failure” were displayed, before 1,500 business leaders — including representatives from oil companies BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco — who attended the opening of the meeting on Monday.

Watch the video in the player above.

More from no comment

Latest video