Demonstrators from the Swiss Socialist Youth, Strike WEF and Greenpeace gathered at Davos Postplatz on Sunday to demand a climate tax on the super-rich attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting. Watch: Demonstrations mark first day of World Economic Forum in Davos

Activists had completed a 2-day hike from Küblis to Davos, where they held an authorised protest.

Signs saying “Tax the Rich, Save the Climate” and “World Economic Failure” were displayed, before 1,500 business leaders — including representatives from oil companies BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco — who attended the opening of the meeting on Monday.

