After three years of COVID-19 travel restrictions, tourists are returning to China’s Harbin Ice and Snow World.

Spread over 80 hectares, the amusement park next to Songhua River features towers and castles built from ice blocks or snow.

All are lit up from sunset until midnight.

Over 100,000 cubic metres of ice and 50,000 cubic metres of snow have been used for the 39th festival edition including a 120-metre ferris wheel.

The Ice and Snow Festival usually lasts until February or March, when temperatures increase.

