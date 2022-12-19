Hundreds of children living in poor riverside communities in Brazil have received an Amazon delivery with a difference, thanks to a charity that sends Santa Claus into the jungle on a motorboat.

Santa’s goal is to reach 4,500 children this year.

“To go to places where children have never received a Christmas present, never received a toy, never saw Santa Claus, to see the happiness in their eyes is priceless,” said organiser Denise Cassama.

This is the 25th event led by the Santa Claus Friends initiative, a group that started the Christmas campaign in 1998.

Since then, the group has reached more than 150,000 children in the Amazon riverbanks near its regional capital, Manaus.

