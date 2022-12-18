The widow and mother of a Ukrainian soldier who was killed in action while fighting against Russian troops in April have placed a Christmas tree on his grave in city of Lviv, as they prepare to spend their first Christmas holidays without him.

Ukraine on Saturday managed to restore electricity and water supplies after Russia's latest wave of attacks pitched multiple cities into darkness and forced people to endure sub-zero temperatures without heating or running water.

The volley of missiles unleashed Friday came as President Vladimir Putin held extensive meetings with the military top brass overseeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where Moscow has stepped up bombardments.

