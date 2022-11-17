After a year marked by climatic difficulties which affected the production, the Beaujolais Nouveau is back on the table, an event celebrated in the main strongholds of the region on Thursday.

The traditional Beaujolais Nouveau Day is celebrated across France every year on the third Thursday of November.

In Beaujeu, the epicentre of the vineyard, music, fireworks and festivities marked the arrival of the wine.

In 2021, Beaujolais Nouveau represented some 18 million bottles or 21.5% of the total production of the vineyard.

Japan remains the primary customer with 3.6 million bottles (41% of exports) sold ahead of the United States and the United Kingdom.