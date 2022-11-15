Doctors, nurses and assistants from public hospitals in Buenos Aires are striking for 24-hours demanding better wages and working conditions amid soaring inflation which is projected to hit 100% this year.

Staff within the capital's thirty public hospitals say they have been put to the test as the cost of living crisis continues.

"We can no longer work like this and live like this," said Tatiana Estrada, an infectious disease doctor at the Fernandez Hospital.

Under the slogan "health in an emergency", more than a thousand professionals, complete in their hospital gowns, marched through the city's historic centre from the Obelisk to Plaza de Mayo and protested in front of the Ministry of Health.