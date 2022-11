The elusive British street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest work -- a gymnast painted onto a bombed-out building in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

The latest piece appeared on the artist's Instagram -- with the caption "Borodyanka, Ukraine."

A number of murals in the style of Banksy had appeared in and around the capital, prompting speculation the artist may be working in the war-torn country.