Despite regular strikes in Bakhmut, Ukraine, some civilians refuse to leave the city and are deprived of critical services. This town in eastern Ukraine, known for its salt mines and vineyards, has been under attack for months by Russian forces, who are mostly on the defensive in other regions across Ukraine.

"I am really afraid but I don’t want to go anywhere. I don’t want to leave my home. I have everything here, you understand", says Oleg, a city cleaner.

