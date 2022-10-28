English
Female migrants exit the Pournara migrant reception center following fighting between rival groups inside the camp near the village of Kokkinotrimithia
Watch: Cypriot migrant reception centre fire

Cypriot riot police have used tear gas to quell violence at a migrant reception centre, after clashes between different ethnic groups caused a fire to break out.

Chronic overcrowding, woeful bathroom facilities and reports of meagre food rations in the camp had resulted in a scathing report earlier this year by the Cypriot children's rights commissioner.

The camp, originally built to accommodate 1,000 migrants, is now home to 2,535 people, according to interior ministry figures.

