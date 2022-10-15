This week, the first electric flying drone taxi flew over Dubai;

an explosion blew out at a landmark pedestrian bridge in Kyiv;

Italy’s Stromboli volcano had a fresh eruption with thick plumes of ash cast into the sky;

the world-renowned artist Damien Hirst, known for his colourful spot paintings, has burnt hundreds of his works as part of a project he's calling 'The Currency';

chasing down a fox intruder from the prime ministerial grounds, Larry the Cat has shown how one can be quite purr-suasive

and a musician had his brain tumour successfully removed while playing the saxophone in Rome.

