No Comment videos of the week

This week, the first electric flying drone taxi flew over Dubai;
an explosion blew out at a landmark pedestrian bridge in Kyiv;
Italy’s Stromboli volcano had a fresh eruption with thick plumes of ash cast into the sky;
the world-renowned artist Damien Hirst, known for his colourful spot paintings, has burnt hundreds of his works as part of a project he's calling 'The Currency';
chasing down a fox intruder from the prime ministerial grounds, Larry the Cat has shown how one can be quite purr-suasive
and a musician had his brain tumour successfully removed while playing the saxophone in Rome.

