Search operations continued on Thursday at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv.

The attack, which took place on Wednesday night, killed at least seven people, injured 20 others and damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Kharkiv emergency services said he feared more people were trapped under the rubble.

On Thursday morning, the Russian defence ministry said it had targeted "a temporary base of foreign mercenaries" in the city of Kharkiv, killing 90 of them.