From finding things to do alone to ensuring that you’ll be safe throughout your adventures, there are a lot of things to consider when deciding where to jet off.

Solo travel is on the rise as travellers seek greater freedom and independence.

Taking a trip alone comes with challenges and risks, however, and choosing the right destination is key.

Hungarian airline Wizz Air has put together a ranking of the top European cities for solo travellers in 2023.

They analysed reviews from solo travellers on TripAdvisor to determine which destinations afforded lone tourists the most positive experiences.

Rhodes is the best city for solo travellers in 2023

The Greek city of Rhodes on the homonymous island came in first place in the rankings. Over 75 per cent of solo-traveller reviews on TripAdvisor gave the destination five stars.

Of these, the city’s attractions received a majority of five-star reviews (79 per cent), alongside 73 per cent of reviews for restaurants located within the city.

If you’re visiting alone, hit the pristine beaches for a peaceful afternoon, wander the medieval old town to discover stories of crusaders and knights and admire the colourful mosques in the Hora district.

Visit Split for an ancient palace full of life

The Croatian city of Split came in second place, with 73 per cent of solo travellers awarding the destination five-star reviews.

Visitors were particularly enthused over the city’s attractions - 81 per cent received five star reviews - while 66 per cent of restaurant reviews were given the top rating.

Between sweeping colonnades and imposing temple fronts, you’ll find bars and restaurants squeezed into every corner. Zhivko Dimitrov

Split is crammed with historical sites that are a pleasure to wander alone. The historic centre is dominated by Diocletian’s palace, one of the most spectacular Roman complexes still in existence.

This is no relic though. Between sweeping colonnades and imposing temple fronts, you’ll find bars and restaurants squeezed into every corner.

Travel to Faro for birdlife and baroque churches

Faro came in joint third place for solo travellers. Just over two-thirds of solo traveller reviews gave the Portuguese city five stars.

Reviews for the city’s attractions were 74 per cent five-star while restaurants were a little lower with 59 per cent.

If you’re spending time alone in Faro, don’t miss the colourful old town ringed by medieval walls. For some serious bling, head to the Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Carmo, a baroque church with a dazzling gilded interior.

For a nature excursion, escape to the Parque Natural da Ria Formosa, an 18,000-hectare paradise of lagoons and salt marshes which is teeming with birdlife.

Eat your way through Istanbul’s stellar food scene

Joining Faro in third place is Istanbul, Türkiye’s buzzing metropolis. Two-thirds of solo travellers gave the city a five-star review.

The city’s attractions received a solid 64 per cent five star reviews while the restaurants excelled with 71 per cent giving the top vote.

Joining Faro in third place is Istanbul, Türkiye’s buzzing metropolis. Anna Berdnik

It may be intimidating to eat on your own, but Istanbul is the perfect place to practice solo dining.

You can grab street food from the innumerable kebab stalls or an infamous fish sandwich (balık ekmek) for sellers down by the shores of the Bosphorus.

You won’t feel self-conscious at a sit-down meal either as you can settle yourself at a kerbside table for people-watching in trendy neighbourhoods like Çukurcuma.

Immerse yourself in beauty in Florence’s galleries

Fourth place in the ranking went to Florence, whose reviews were 66 per cent five stars.

The northern Italian city received 71 per cent five-star reviews for its attractions and 61 per cent for restaurants.

The historic centre of grand Renaissance palaces and graceful squares is a pleasure to wander alone, giving you all the time you need to admire its statues and fountains.

Art lovers can lose themselves in quiet contemplation at the extraordinary Uffizi Gallery with world-renowned artworks by Raphael, Botticelli and Leonardo da Vinci.