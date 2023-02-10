From the bustling streets of Lima to the Parque de la Papa (potato park) of southeastern Peru, food is central to Peruvian life. So it’s little wonder that the South American country was crowned the ‘world’s leading culinary destination’ at last year’s World Travel Market in London.

While Peru is renowned for its cacao and coffee, it’s also the birthplace of the potato and home to a whole host of superfoods, including quinoa and 'camu camu', a red and yellow berry that has some of the highest levels of vitamin C found in nature.

So if you want to explore Peru’s thriving food scene, where should you begin? Here are some of the best places to experience the culinary delights the country has to offer.

What are the best restaurants in Lima?

Lima, Peru Canva

The Peruvian capital sits at the heart of the country’s food culture. The restaurant scene here has exploded in recent years, and it’s now considered to be the foodie capital of South America.

“Our chefs have travelled around the world and they are renowned,” says Amora Carbajal, President of Peru Travel.

“The success of Peruvian cuisine is not only because of its cooks, not just because of its products, it’s a combination of everything. We have wonderful biodiversity, we have the sea, the coast, the Andes of Peru and the Amazon. And besides, we have had Japanese, Chinese and Spanish immigration and we also have African and obviously European influences too.”

This diverse gastronomic mix is what has made Lima such an exciting destination. Whether you’re on the lookout for high-end restaurants or want to explore the country’s street food scene, you’ll find everything in the capital.

Peru’s unique ecosystems - the country is home to a huge 84 of the world’s 103 different types of ecosystems - mean that the range of ingredients available here is enormous, so you’re bound to find something you’ve never tasted before, cooked in a way that reflects Peru’s diverse mix of cultures.

If you want to get a true taste of the capital, here are some of the city’s most renowned and inventive restaurants.

A chef prepares food in a restaurant Canva

1. Central restaurant in Lima

Making it to the number two spot on the World’s 50 best restaurants list last year, Central is probably the most famous restaurant in South America. Run by Chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León, the restaurant is a celebration of the ingredients and landscapes of Peru.

Combining the cultures, traditions and history of the country on each plate, Martínez and León strive to create dishes that speak of the landscape from which they came. Each course takes you through one of Peru’s ecosystems, from the black rocks, 10 metres below sea level, to the Chuncho cacao trees that grow 1,800 metres above it.

2. Maido restaurant in Lima

Swooping into 11th place on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is Maido. Here you’ll find food known as Neikki, a word that's used to describe both Peru’s Japanese diaspora and Peruvian ingredients shaped by Japanese techniques.

Run by Chef Mitsuharu Tsumura, Maido is a destination for seafood lovers. From sushi rice with river eel, to scallops served with ceviche hot sauce and avocado, Tsumura expertly blends the fresh ingredients of Peru with a dash of Japanese food culture.

3. Mayta restaurant in Lima

Coming in at number 32 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurant list is another Lima staple, Mayta. Now 15 years old, Mayta, run by Chef Jaime Pesaque focuses on serving the finest Peruvian ingredients in a sustainable way. You'll find exquisitely decorated dishes here, presenting traditonal Peruvian cuisine in a modern light. Think scorched baby corn, bold ceviche and rich cacao mousse.

What are the best food tours in Peru?

Cacao pods on a cacao tree Canva

Outside of Lima's buzzing restaurant scene, one of the best ways to find out more about Peru’s rich food culture is to go on a culinary tour. While Peru might be best known for coffee and cacao, it’s also the birthplace of the humble spud.

At the parque de la papa (potato park) you’ll learn how the Incas cultivated this earthy wonder crop. Located in the south of the country, just outside the Andean city of Cusco, the parque de la papa offers visitors the chance to learn about the many varieties of potato and how they are traditionally prepared here.

If you want to learn more about Peru’s historic food culture, then make sure to explore Cusco too. Once the historic capital of the country, here you’ll find traditional ingredients like potatoes, corn and quinoa alongside contemporary restaurants pushing the boundaries of Peruvian cuisine.

“The mix of cultures here has created unique flavours, because through gastronomy you can actually discover a little more about culture,” says Carbajal.

“After your visit you are going to return to your country with a heart full of joy and with the memory of unique experiences that only a country like Peru can offer you.”

Miraflores, Lima Canva

Current political situation in Peru

You should be aware that the political situation in Peru is evolving rapidly, with protests spreading throughout the country, though demonstrations are currently centred in the southern regions of Cusco, Arequipa, Puno and Lima. Since protests began in December, 48 people have been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces.

At the time of writing, the popular tourist destinations of Machu Picchu and the Inca Trail are closed to tourists. Curfews are also in place in some areas. Some protests have resulted in blockades and tourists should be aware that once they are in the country the situation may change and airports may close at short notice.

You should contact your airline or tour operator for up-to-date information and keep in touch with your country’s embassy.