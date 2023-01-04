Fancy following in the footsteps of 'Emily in Paris'? The colourful Pop Air Balloon Museum featured in season 3 of the popular Netflix series is making its way across Europe.

After mesmerising people in Paris and Rome, the interactive exhibition is now in Milan, Italy, until 12 February.

Digital and inflatable art fill the pop-up Balloon Museum. Balloon Museum Never Ending Story by Motorefisico | Aria by Peppers Ghost, Federico Villa

Inflatable works by 18 artists and collectives fill the 6,000-square-metre Superstudio in via Tortona 27, about 20 minutes' walk from Piazza del Duomo.

Digital art installations take visitors on a psychedelic, dreamlike trip through the exhibit in a kaleidoscope of colours.

Huge balloon sculptures, including 'Silenus' - a sleeping giant by Max Streicher - and 'Airship Orchestra' - a luminous gaggle of zoomorphic figures by Eness - create otherworldly spaces for visitors to walk through.

Silenus by Max Streicher Balloon Museum | Federico Villa

To truly relive Emily and Gabriel's 'will they, won't they' romance, head to 'Hypercosmo', a giant swimming pool ball pit beneath a suspended, colour-changing sky of balloons.

Hypercosmo by Hyperstudio Balloon Museum | Federico Villa

The Balloon Museum will be in Milan until 12 February 2023. Tickets start from €14 on weekdays and €18 on weekends.

Is the interactive art trend here to stay?

Interactive art exhibitions have been cropping up in major cities across the world since the pandemic. Born out of lockdown advancements and interest in technology, including virtual reality (VR), such spectacles are inspiring existing attractions and enterprising tourist boards to jump on the trend.

From a time travelling VR experience at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to the giant virtual Art Future exhibition that took over Croatia's capital in 2022, the travel industry is finding new and exciting ways to use tech to enhance visitor experiences.