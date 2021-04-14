Airline workers protest against possible Alitalia layoffs

Commercial airline industry workers protested in Rome on Wednesday against possible layoffs by Italian companies, including the country's main carrier Alitalia.

Italy is in negotiations with the EU over the potential restructuring of Alitalia with the launch of a state-owned airline, ITA.

But trade unions feel the EU is favoring foreign airlines, and it has asked that ITA discontinue the Alitalia brand.

Hundreds of pilots, flight attendants and other employees gathered in front of the Ministry of Economic Development building to air their grievances.

Protesters briefly invaded a street in Rome but were peacefully stopped by police forces.

Some airlines have been struggling to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic, and many workers fear they might lose their jobs.