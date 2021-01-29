For those not in national lockdown, there are some destinations it's possible to travel to, right now, without the need for quarantine on arrival. They even have bars, restaurants and tourist attractions open and no curfew.

It's best to check the latest travel restrictions for each country in Europe before booking.

For non-European destinations, this tool by Tripsguard has a summary of border restrictions and health checks for every country in the world.

Where can I travel in February?

The picturesque islands in the Indian Ocean that make up the Maldives offer crystal-clear waters and palm-fringed beaches, mountain rainforests and are a paradise for snorkelers.

Restaurants and cafes in the Maldives are open and travelling between islands with no active cases is possible.

There are no quarantine requirements, except for British travellers, who are required to self-isolate for ten days.

Tourists must stay on designated ‘resort islands’ and stay at one establishment for the whole holiday.

Visitors must also provide a negative test result from within the past four days.

Soneva Jani, Noonu Atoll, Maldives Photo by Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash

This tropical island just off the coast of mainland Tanzania offers white sandy beaches, hiking the Jozani Forest, boat trips around the islands and delicious seafood.

All visitors will be screened on arrival and only those who display symptoms will have to provide a recent negative test result. You must also hold valid health insurance.

Restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as non-essential businesses and attractions in Zanzibar are open.

Zanzibar beach Nick J. @Canva

Chase the stunning Aurora Borealis, relax in thermal baths, try ice climbing on the Sólheimajökull and Svínafellsjökull glaciers or dine in one of Iceland's many fish restaurants.

You can avoid a two-week quarantine by being tested at the airport. Even if you test negative, you must then self-isolate for five days before taking a second test.

But if you can prove you’ve already had the coronavirus (and recovered), then you can skip testing and quarantine.

Northern Lights in Iceland Photo by Ken Cheung on Unsplash

For jungles, beaches, temples and cenotes of the Yucatan Peninsula, you can find culture, history, nature and cuisine in Mexico.

Mexico is open for arrivals from all countries, however, the border with the US is closed. Arrivals might be required to quarantine, depending on health screening results. A temperature check is conducted when arriving in Mexico.

Restaurants and bars in zones other than the Red Zone are open with varying capacity limitations.

With milder spring temperatures on the way, it's a good time to visit the sites of Marrakech or the blue-stoned city of Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains. You can also venture out to the Agafay Desert and the Atlas Mountains, or head to the coast at Fez.

Restaurants and cafes in most of Morocco are open, as are non-essential businesses and attractions.

A negative PCR is required and there is no requirement to quarantine.

Chefchaouen, Morocco Photo by Kevin Wenning on Unsplash

Flanked by the Caribbean and Pacific oceans, Costa Rica has something for both nature and beach lovers and thrillseekers alike with its lush rainforests, volcanoes, thriving wildlife and tropical beaches.

Air travel is permitted from all countries but before entering you must fill out a digital health pass.

Restaurants and bars are operating as are most non-essential businesses and attractions.

Costa Rican Keel-billed Toucan Photo by Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash

Don't forget to check the rules for your return home as you may have to self-isolate depending on which country you have visited.