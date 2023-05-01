SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket into orbit

By Euronews

After a test last month exploded minutes after lift-off, SpaceX has successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket, sending three satellites into space.

After an explosive first attempt, SpaceX has successfully launched what it says is the most powerful rocket in the world.

The Falcon Heavy rocket was shot into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Sunday night. It will carry three satellites into orbit, which could enable internet access in rural areas in the United States and on planes and ships.

In April, a similar rocket exploded minutes after blasting off, causing it to crash into the Gulf of Mexico.

Another test last week pulverised enough concrete to raise concerns about its environmental impact and sparked a fire near a wildlife refuge.

