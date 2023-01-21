Morocco is a country on the move, and was at this year's World Economic Forum meeting in Davos to showcase just how far the country has come in the last decade with investment.

Morocco's parliament has just passed its new Charter of Investment, a development model which aims to facilitate investment in major projects in the North African country.

From the construction of a high-speed railway to new motorway networks and Africa's biggest container port, Morocco is now seeking to make its mark on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, Ali Seddiki, the Managing Director of AMDIE, explained.

Watch the interview with Ali Seddiki from the World Economic Forum in Davos in the media player above.