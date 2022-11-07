eHealth: How is digitalisation changing the medical sector in Europe?

The digitalisation of healthcare has become one of Europe’s top priorities. New services such as Eprescriptions and Patient Summaries are already being introduced in some countries as part of the European Health Data Space, a new system aiming to reshape Europe's medical sector, which was launched by the European Commission earlier this year.

One of its main objectives is to facilitate access to healthcare to EU citizens across borders, regardless of their country of origin and language.

In this map, we take you to four countries that are leading the digital transformation of health in Europe.