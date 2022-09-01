The mobility of people within the European Union has increased massively in recent years. For example in 2020 there were 13.5 million Europeans living in a different EU country from their nation or origin. Consequently, it has been necessary to establish and ensure efficient cross-border healthcare for all citizens within the European Union.

In the next few years an organisation called the European Health Data Space (EHDS) will play a major role in this context, by facilitating the exchange of health information across borders, in a secure and integrated way. At the heart of the EHDS is the exchange of health information throughout the EU.

Licínio Kustra Mano, an Information Systems Agent, and Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety at the European Commission, explains how this infrastructure will work.