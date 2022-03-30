With Russia's war in Ukraine into its second month, there has been movement at peace talks in Turkey.

As Moscow's military offensive stalls in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance, Putin's forces have been continuing to pound targets from afar.

Planned humanitarian corridors to evacuate besieged and terrorised civilians have faltered. Millions of people have fled their homes, while thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed in the fighting, which has left widespread devastation.

See a summary of Tuesday's developments in our blog below, and watch the report in the video player above.