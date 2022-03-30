With Russia's war in Ukraine into its second month, there has been movement at peace talks in Turkey.
As Moscow's military offensive stalls in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance, Putin's forces have been continuing to pound targets from afar.
Planned humanitarian corridors to evacuate besieged and terrorised civilians have faltered. Millions of people have fled their homes, while thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed in the fighting, which has left widespread devastation.
See a summary of Tuesday's developments in our blog below, and watch the report in the video player above.
Wednesday: Key points to know
- Another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected to get underway in Istanbul on Wednesday.
- Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses his scepticism about Russia's pledge to scale back military operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv, saying "Ukrainians are not naïve people."
- It comes after negotiations in Istanbul on Tuesday which appeared to make progress towards a ceasefire.
- At those talks Russia promised to scale back some military operations, amid a switch to focus on Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
- Ukraine wants an international agreement that would see several countries guarantee its security.
- At least seven people were killed and 22 others wounded in a Russian strike on the southern city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday.
- Four EU countries expelled a total of dozens of Russian envoys amid security fears.
- Russia planning to deploy 1,000 Wagner mercenaries to eastern Ukraine, says the UK's MoD.
UN food chief: Ukraine war's food crisis is worst since WWII
The head of the UN's World Food Programme says the war in Ukraine has created “a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe” and will have a global impact “beyond anything we’ve seen since World War II" because many of the Ukrainian farmers who produce a significant amount of the world’s wheat are now fighting Russians.
David Beasley told the UN Security Council that already high food prices are skyrocketing.
His agency was feeding 125 million people around the world before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, and Beasley said it has had to start cutting their rations because of rising food, fuel and shipping costs. He pointed to war-torn Yemen where 8 million people just had their food allotment cut 50%, “and now we’re looking at going to zero rations.”
The war in Ukraine is turning “the breadbasket of the world to breadlines” for millions of its people, while devastating countries like Egypt that normally gets 85% of its grain from Ukraine and Lebanon that got 81% in 2020, Beasley said.
Ukraine and Russia produce 30% of the world's wheat supply, 20% of its corn and 75%-80% of the sunflower seed oil. The World Food Program buys 50% of its grain from Ukraine, he said.
Zelenskyy: "Ukrainians are not naive people"
Russia's pledge to scale back some military operations in Ukraine drew skepticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In his nightly video message he said there was no reason to believe Russia's announcement that it would reduce military activity near the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, given what's still happening on the ground.
“We can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive,” he said “but those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells.”
Zelenskyy said it was Ukrainian troops who forced Russia’s hand into making some concessions at the talks in Istanbul, but added: "we shouldn’t let down our guard” because the invading army can still carry out attacks.
“Ukrainians are not naïve people," he said. "Ukrainians have already learned during the 34 days of the invasion and during the past eight years of war in the Donbas that you can trust only concrete results.”
Russian foreign minister in China for talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in China for two days of talks on Afghanistan.
This is the first visit to China by the Kremlin's diplomatic chief since his country invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Beijing has since refused to condemn Moscow's intervention but has denounced Western sanctions against Russia.
Mr Lavrov arrived in Tunxi in eastern China, where a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours is due to take place.
Ukrainian military says Russian pledge "designed to mislead"
Ukrainian military officials said they distrust Russia’s pledge to scale back military operations around the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv.
The promise came on Tuesday after a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. However the Ukrainian military is sceptical of the promise.
"There are indications that the Russian forces are regrouping to focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine,” the Ukrainian general staff said in a statement late Tuesday.
“At the same time, the so-called ‘withdrawal of troops’ is most likely a rotation of individual units and is aimed at misleading the Ukrainian military leadership” by creating the misconception that the Russians have decided not to try to encircle Kyiv.