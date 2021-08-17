With over 100 specialists staffing the shop, athletes in the Paralympic village can be sure their prosthetics, wheelchairs and other equipment is in mint condition during the Games.

A hi-tch repair workshop has opened its doors for the Tokyo Paralympics later this month to keep athletes competing, running and rolling.

Throughout the Games, the shop will cater to athletes looking to service and repair their prosthetics, wheelchairs and other vital equipment.

The technical services will be offered in 26 languages by a team of over 100 specialists from all over the world.

17,300 parts have been prepared and the team expects about 2,000 repairs will be carried out over the course of the Games.

The German prosthetics company Ottobock is operating the centre. It is the sixteenth successive time the firm has provided this service at the Paralympic Games.

The Tokyo Paralympics will open on August 24 and end on the September 5.

