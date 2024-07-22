Tadej Pogacar celebrates historic Tour de France win

By Euronews with AP

The 25-year-old Slovenian cyclist won the race for the third time and first in three years.

Tadej Pogacar celebrated his third Tour de France victory in style on Sunday with a dominant win in the time trial ending in Nice. It was the 17th stage win of his already illustrious Tour career.

The rider became the first cyclist to secure the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in the same year since the late Marco Pantani in 1998.

Pogacar's lead places him among elite winners, with over 16 minutes of lead cumulatively over two Grand Tours.

The two-time defending champion Vingegaard of Denmark was second overall. He also finished the 21st and final stage in second place.

In the overall standings, Vingegaard finished 6:17 behind Pogacar and Evenepoel was third overall, 9:18 behind Pogacar — whose other Tour wins came in 2020 and 2021.

"I’m super happy. I cannot describe how happy I am after two hard years in the Tour de France," Pogacar said. “This year everything (was) perfection".

The race took place over the French Rivieran roads between Monaco and Nice, instead of its usual location of Paris — which was booked up due to the Olympic Games.

Fans were camped outside from early Sunday morning along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice to secure a spot to see their favourite cyclists.