Snow safari: The world's first electric sleds hit the Arctic

An emission-free snowmobile safari is the new, planet-friendly way to experience Finnish Lapland in all its glory.

The experience is electric and beautifully silent, with no engine noise or pollution in sight, says safari provider Aurora eMotion.

The 'eSleds' can travel around 15 to 25km on battery power alone.

"When you come far away to Lapland, to fragile areas, you don't want to ruin the silence of nature and the feeling how is it to be in the deep down forest, to feel complete silence," says Olli Haavikko from Aurora eMotion.

Despite Covid-19 disruptions, the company is continuing to offer safaris around Lapland's snow-covered forests in Rovaniemi, Levi and Ylläs villages. It maintains that "ensuring the guests safety is a top priority". Hence, social distancing measures are in place.

Sustainability is woven into every part of the tour operator's safaris, it uses washable plates and cutlery made from recycled plastic and wood, as well as locally sourced food and refreshments.

“The energy we use is mostly local water power and from other renewable sources," says Haavikko. "We avoid fossil fuel-based electricity generation in our process."

Four local engineers have been developing the eSled for the past ten years - the vehicles are manufactured in a local factory in Rovaniemi.

Click on the video above to learn more about the world's first completely electric snowmobile.