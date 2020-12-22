7 sustainable gifts for her this Christmas

We all get to this point just a few days before Christmas - when we suddenly realise we've forgotten someone.

If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, fear not! Whether it's for a girlfriend, a sister, a mum, or you're just treating yourself, we've rounded up some of our favourite sustainable Christmas gifts.

Reusable make-up remover mitt

If saving on the use of disposable cosmetic pads is one of your New Year's resolutions, then ClenziMitt's reusable make-up remover mitt is the one.

The dual sided mitt can remove make-up and give your skin a gentle exfoliate. skin in just Use the soft to touch purple side with warm water to remove make-up and the pink side to gently buff your skin.

The mitt is €17.40 and can be purchased here.

Jewellery designed for female empowerment

Leo with Love was set up by two sisters who wanted to empower women with their unique jewellery designs. All jewellery is handcrafted and sourced from Fairtrade suppliers.

"When women wear my jewellery, I want them to feel as strong and confident as the ones who inspired me," says co-founder Leora Moreno. "It’s their symbolic armour to go and get things done today- no matter what they’re doing."

So if you know a fierce woman in your life who needs reminding of it, head to their website.

Their beautiful layers collection is inspired by travel. With pieces starting at €33.32, these could make lovely gifts for an adventure lover.

Pretty shopping bags made out of recycled plastic

These cute bags from Kind Bag have all been made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Each bag has been specially developed to reduce single-use plastic waste by recycling six plastic bottles to create each one. It’s currently the only reusable bag on the market to use 100 per cent recycled plastic. There are lots of lovely designs to choose from on their website.

Weighing in at only 50g, each Kind Bag is water resistant and folds into a pouch, making it easy to take with you.

Small bags start at €8.74 and there's also some letterbox gift sets for Christmas.

For €27.29, you'll get: a medium Kind Bag in mint design, mini Kind Bag in Mosaic design, Love Cocoa's Maldon Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar and Love Cocoa's Single-Origin Peruvian Dark Chocolate Bar (both vegan).

Kind Bag Christmas letterbox gift set Kind Bag

Natural Beauty Eco Bundle from Rasta Farmers

Sustainable beauty is one of our New Year's resolutions and if it's yours as well, then this bundle from Rasta Farmers could set you up.

There are a range of bundles to choose from which would buy somebody a DIY spa night over the festive period.

The Natural Beauty Eco Bundle costs €45.73 and includes: facial pads, beauty buds, hemp oil, vegan soap and an organic loofah.

Eco-friendly beach bags

Made by Wave is a hand crafted beach and travel accessories label that celebrates living an authentic life in colour.

Founded by former travel writer and journalist Victoria Bakir, the brand blends traditional Indonesian craftsmanship with the modern aesthetics of a global traveller. All bags and accessories are made sustainably.

This shop has lots of goodies for eco-conscious the travel lover in your life this Christmas.

Bags start at €73.67.

Sustainable furnishings and home decor

Hemming and Wills have a wide range of furnishing and homeware products made out of sustainable or recycled materials.

If you know somebody with a new home to decorate this Christmas, then you'll find some gems here. Hemming and Wills sell all sorts - from stylish throws made out of recycled cotton to handcrafted lighting and wall prints.

We like their range of plastic free and reusable homewares such as the bamboo cutting and serving board for €31.14.

Pre-loved books in handmade gift boxes

For the bookworms in your life, these Christmas gift boxes from Sustainable Book Club are the ones.

The company packages up second-hand books in adorable handmade gift boxes for somebody new to read and enjoy.

Nothing beats the feel of the pages between one's fingers as they cosy up under a blanket and read a new story.

At €19.64 for the Original Sustainable Book Box, you could bring that bit of much needed Christmas relaxation to somebody you love. On the site, you'll be able to choose your preferred genre and let them know of any dietary requirements, then Sustainable Book Club do the rest.

Christmas is just a couple of days away. If you're still looking for those last minute gifts, be sure to have a look at our other gift guides.