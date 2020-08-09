Recent reports about disposable masks littering the waters around the French Riviera have raised concerns about the lasting impact of personal protective equipment (PPE) on the environment.

It is predicted that around 75 per cent of disposable masks will end up in landfill or floating in oceans, according to the UN. The organisation warns that alongside the environmental damage, there is also a public health risk from infected used masks that are not disposed of properly.

Small businesses in the UK have created eco-friendly face masks using wood pulp and fabric made from plastic bottles and fishing nets.