This 3-ingredient DIY moisturising hand sanitiser could save you from chaos at the tills as supermarkets and pharmacies run low on supplies in the midst of coronavirus buying panic.

It’s natural and eco-friendly, doing away with the piles of 50ml virgin plastic bottles in favour of your own reusable containers. The many thousands if not millions of miniature bottles of hand sanitiser flying off the shelves due to coronavirus panic will not be doing the environment any good.

Witch hazel is popular for its antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Man Fredrichter

But remember it’s no replacement for washing your hands regularly as studies have found that those relying on hand sanitsers too often could impact their natural microbiome, weakening the skin’s defences and leaving people more vulnerable to illnesses such as stomach flues and norovirus.

Use your own multi-use containers or reuse an old one. Pixabay

Just three ingredients

Providing a stop gap between handwashes, this three-ingredient hand sanitising gel contains:

Aloe gel squeezed from one leaf of an aloe vera plant

5-10 drops of tea tree oil

5-10 drops of witch hazel

Pixabay

Adding a few drops of tea tree oil is key to its antimicrobial properties. The essential oil is proven to have antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal capabilities even when it makes up as little as 1% of a solution. But that’s no reason to douse yourself in pure tea tree oil, as it must be diluted to avoid causing a reaction if exposed to bare skin.

Though tea tree is known to kill the majority of pathogens, witch hazel also has antifungal and anti-inflammatory benefits meaning the two together are a force to be reckoned with.

No hand sanitiser is an effective replacement for regular hand-washing. Pixabay

Meanwhile, the aloe vera will help to keep your hands moisturised at a time when they could at risk from dryness and cracking due to excessive washing as panic over coronavirus' spread across Europe creates a state of panic.

Aloe vera will provide some much needed moisture even for sensitive skin. Pixabay

Bonus tip

If in these troubled times, you'd prefer to take additional action against the spread of disease, consider adding a fourth ingredient: alcohol.

Adding a splash of ethanol - unfortunately those spirits sitting in the cupboard won't have the same impact - will take your DIY hand sanitiser to the next level bug killer-wise. Unfortunately, it does have drying properties, so be sure to look after your hands and avoid cracking, which could become breeding sites for germs and hinder rather than help efforts to stay healthy.