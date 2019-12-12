Red wine is a hearty essential over the Christmas period but, you guessed it, stains are unavoidable. When the inevitable Merlot spillage occurs, there’s always that family member who springs into action with a failsafe solution, whether that’s chucking white wine over it or rubbing in some salt. How many times do these methods actually work? Virtually none, and it’s a terrible waste of white wine in the process.

There are numerous products on the market claiming to get rid of the dreaded crimson stains, but many contain chemical ingredients like surfactants. Surfactants reduce the surface tension of a liquid, so that it can be removed from a fabric, but can also cause skin irritation and harm the environment.

If you’re looking for a chemical-free alternative, go for a product like Attirecare’s Red Wine Spray. It can be used on anything from furniture and carpets to clothes, and is made from eco-friendly and biodegradable ingredients. The eco spray will remove the toughest, most stubborn of marks so you don't have lingering Pinot Noir on the couch all Christmas.

Red Wine Stain Remover Attirecare

Just remember to shake it well before use and dab the area with a clean, damp cloth until the stain has completely shifted. Red wine stains, be gone.

Why the cleaning industry isn’t eco-friendly

Apart from the direct health risks arising from cleaning products, including eye, skin, and respiratory irritation, household cleaners also harm the environment. They are usually full of chemicals and packaged in plastic, meaning the knock-on effect on our oceans is two-fold.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), cleaning constituents can expose aquatic species to toxicity and cause “adverse reproductive effects.” In a similar vein, many hygiene products like exfoliators, tooth pastes and body washes release micro beads, tiny pieces of plastic that easily pass water filtration systems and end up in the sea.

When it comes to plastic, while just over eight in ten people wish they had access to more refillable household products, only one in six are currently buying them, according to research by Unilever. Opting for refillable products is recommended to reduce your plastic consumption.