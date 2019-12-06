As Estonian Christmas lights light up one after the other, local artist Teet Suur finishes his latest installation. Taking the place of the traditional Christmas tree in the town of Viimsi, just outside the capital Tallinn, his alternative Christmas centrepiece is made from thousands of old plastic canisters sold at petrol stations.

Known for his experimental Christmas trees, the designer had previously used giant cogwheels, waste wood from the local mills and recycled stained-glass windows to build unique Christmas trees. These artworks usually deliver an important message.

"The installation is calling to reduce the consumption of plastic," the artist told Reuters, adding that residents couldn't get enough of this peculiar tree.

"It brings attention to certain aspects, such as global warming, and also the fact that more and more cars are in use, makes people think, in addition to having just something," said resident Taavi Maalman.

The best thing about this year's Christmas installation is - according to Viimsi's mayor, Laine Randjarv - that the real pine tree can stay in the forest where it belongs.

Hit play on the video above to learn more about this installation.