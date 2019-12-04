Jason Momoa has brought his role as Aquaman and his defender of the seas into real life with a jab at fellow actor Chris Pratt for using plastic water bottles.

Jurassic World star Pratt was posing with a single use plastic water bottle in an Instagram advert for his Amazon shop.

Hollywood hunk Momoa took to the comments’ section of Pratt’s Instagram page to lambast him over the choice and the example it sets to his 27 million impressionable followers. Up to 13 million tonnes of plastic end up in the sea each year, according to the peer-reviewed journal Science.

Reuters

Plastic bottles sent to landfill instead of being recycled often end up being blown into the sea because they’re so lightweight, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Meanwhile, many that are littered will be carried into rivers and streams by rainwater, leading to the sea.

After the comment went viral, attracting thousands of likes and replies, Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Momoa took to his own Instagram page to apologise to Pratt. He said the situation had gone further than he had expected and was “just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic”.

“The plastic water bottles have to stop,” he added. “I hope you make a reusable water bottle for Amazon so we all can purchase.”