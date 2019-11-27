Ideas

Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss in star-studded campaign to save ocean

By Rosie Frost

Project Zero, a global movement to save the ocean, has released a video packed full of celebrities encouraging you to fight for the ocean. These ambassadors for the movement come from across the industry with big fashion names and stars from film and music joining together to "turn the tide on the climate crisis".

According to the movement, 96% of carbon dioxide is stored in the ocean and it produces 50% of all oxygen. "All we need to do is invest in it, as it's starting to lose its power," says Rita Ora as part of the video. The other celebs go on to say that fisheries are collapsing and half of all coral reefs have been lost because only 2% of the ocean is currently protected.

To ensure that marine areas can keep helping us to fight climate change, Project Zero's goal is to have at least 30% of the ocean under strong protection by 2030.

The campaign has been launched following Project Zero's unveiling of a Christmas installation in London's Carnaby Street. The seascape is created using recycled and reusable materials and is inspired by the ocean's wealth of biodiversity. Visitors can donate to Project Zero at businesses throughout Carnaby to support the ocean protection mission.

You can find out more about Project Zero's mission to protect the ocean and fight climate change on their website.

