The chocolate advent calendar was a staple of pre-Christmas December excitement as a child. Opening the door and trying to work out what the festive shape was meant to be signalled another day closer to the big day.

Now you're all grown up, the excitement doesn't have to stop. In recent years advent calendars have really evolved away from novelty chocolate towards more luxurious items. Filled with candles, cheese and mini bottles of booze, these countdowns are decidedly more adult.

Beauty offering are incredibly popular but it's important that the miniatures included are things you really will use. Buying one from a sustainable brand could even introduce you to your new favourite holy grail product.

Popular beauty calendars sell out super quick but here are six sustainable options still in stock.

Dr.Hauschka

All natural, sustainable skin care brand, Dr Hauschka has filled their beauty advent calendar with 24 of their most popular products. You can try out their fairly traded, products filled with organic oils and waxes as the month of December progresses.

Price: £85

Shop Here

Cowshed

This beautiful calendar is covered in botanical illustrations by artist Katie Scott. Its floral exterior serves as a reminder of the 24 natural vegan skincare, bath and body treats hiding inside. Cowshed say the draws are refillable so you can even keep it for next year to cut down on waste.

Price: £130

Shop Here

Kiehl's

Designed by Janine Rewell for Kiehl's, this advent calendar is all about sustainability. The cotton calendar can be reused year after year and the outer packaging has been studded with seeds meaning it will grow flowers if you plant it in your garden.

Price: £100

Shop Here

Rituals

Well-being is intrinsically linked to sustainability, according to Niki Schilling from Rituals. This 3D advent calendar comes with 24 luxurious products including four special advent candles.

Price: £89.90

Shop Here

ESPA

Filled with all natural beauty products, ESPA are very particular with the ingredients in their skincare. Free from silicone, synthetic colour or fragrance, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, the products are made in Somerset, UK.

Price: £130

Shop Here

Dr Barbara Sturm

These products are non-toxic, vegan, and designed for every skin type. The Dr Barbara Sturm advent calendar features two full sized products and 22 deluxe travel sized items allowing you to test the whole range.

Price: £405

Shop Here

