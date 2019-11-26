Tennis superstar Serena Williams has unveiled her own line of ethically-sourced diamond jewellery.

Global diamond manufacturer K.P. Sanghvi is manufactures Serena’s designs with ethically sourced and conflict-free diamonds. The range is an extension of her eponymous fashion and clothing ranges.

Her 70-strong range of bling features everything from statement necklaces, embellished with words of affirmation, such as ‘queen’ and ‘winner’ in diamonds, to luxurious tennis bracelets. Diamond enthusiasts can also find diamond-encrusted dog tag necklaces, pave-set signet rings and earring sets.

Price points for the items in the range start at $299, going up to $9,999 for premium pieces.

"This collection is a beautiful celebration of the strong women in my life and around the world," said Serena Williams.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to bring a little sparkle and joy to special moments. I hope my jewelry designs inspire people to love themselves, believe in themselves, and of course, treat themselves."