Lowest Wage Challenge calls for big brands to reveal what their lowest paid workers earn

By Rosie Frost

A campaign encouraging companies to reveal the lowest wages offered to their workers has been launched by ethical fashion brands Nisolo and ABLE.

In an attempt to highlight injustices faced by workers, the Lowest Wage Challenge urges fashion giants to publish what they pay workers at their international manufacturing partners. These baseline wages will then have to be verified by ACCOUNTABLE, a third-party reporting tool intended to ensure the expectations of conscious consumers are met.

Although average wages are often published by companies wishing to give customers some amount of transparency, the campaign believes that the lowest wages paid are a better indication of how a company cares for its most vulnerable employees. They quote research done for The True Cost, a documentary on the social and environmental impact of cheap disposable fashion, which found that only 2% of the people who make our clothes earn a living wage.

In a letter on Nisolo’s website CEO Patrick Woodyard invites fellow clothing companies to “vulnerably lean in and share their lowest wages and how they compare to living wages where they operate” to help bring 75 million people worldwide employed by the fashion industry out of poverty.

The #LowestWageChallenge is an invitation from you to your favorite brands, asking them to join alongside in giving genuine transparency to how the most vulnerable women are being paid. Please continue to tag your favorite brands below! [point down]. If only 2% of fashion workers earn a wage that they can live on, when you nominate brands to join the #LowestWageChallenge, you are asking them to be a part of the solution. We believe this movement begins with you asking like-minded and responsible brands to share the lowest wages of their workers - not an average wage or a labor cost per garment - but the lowest wage. It's not "calling brands out", its inviting them to be a part of a movement that values progress over protection. We want to partner with you to say to the industry, we don't have to be perfect before we are honest about both our strengths and weaknesses. So please continue to nominate brands - simply comment and tag your favorite brands below "@brand, what's your lowest wage? #LowestWageChallenge “

ABLE began publishing its lowest wages in 2018 showing that the lowest pay in the US was at a fulfilment centre in Nashville where workers still earned well above local living wage rates. This year they are able to publish figures obtained from factories in Ethiopia where their products are made. Nisolo has partnered with ABLE to release their own figures for their factories in Peru.

“We’ve strived to pay a living wage to those working in our supply chain since inception,” writes Woodyard, “We do this by asking our shoemakers themselves how much they pay for housing, food, education, healthcare, utilities, transportation, clothing, and other essential needs (for them as individuals and for their children).”

The pair of sustainable fashion competitors has also created a site on which consumers can nominate brands they want to take part in the campaign. Currently, some of the top nominated brands include high street fast fashion giants such as Zara, H&M and Topshop as well as other sustainably-minded retailers such as Reformation and Allbirds.

Many companies have claimed that paying workers a living wage would be too expensive, raising the cost of their clothing beyond the point where it is financially viable. A report by Oxfam found that this is not entirely true as it would only cost around 1-4% more for them to pay living wages across the supply chain.

The challenge isn't solely about having companies already making the most effort reveal their figures, however. The campaign hopes to encourage transparency from manufacturers alongside understanding from customers stating on its website, "you don't have to be perfect before you can be honest".

You can find out more about the campaign and nominate brands you want to see data from on the Lowest Wage Challenge Website.

