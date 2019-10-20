Downton Abbey has opened its doors to guests, with a night’s stay on offer at the famous home of Crawley family – stars of ITV drama series.

The country estate of Highclere Castle is used as the setting for fictional Downton Abbey in the successful TV series and upcoming film revolving around the manor’s resident upper class family and their domestic employees.

The listing on Airbnb celebrates the film’s release, with a maximum of two guests restricted to a single night’s stay on Tuesday 26 November, costing a bargain £150. Some of that price will go to support The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which send aid to people in crisis across the world.

Highclere Castle's state dining room

Guests will experience a taste of life in the 100,000 square feet castle, visiting just a few of its 300 rooms. They will also dine with real life owners the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon in the castle’s state dining room and being waited on by a butler throughout their stay.

The house rules, as set by the blue-blooded hosts, include the following:

- All newspapers must be ironed

- Strictly one butler per person

- Cocktail dress is de rigueur for dinner

- Gossip restricted to downstairs quarters only

- Listing is midweek because after all - 'What is a weekend?'

House rules dictate one butler per person

"It's an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay,” said Lady Carnarvon.

“Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests."