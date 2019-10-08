New handbag brand Umbro Kaixi is set to launch a crowdfunding campaign to launch its first line of eco-friendly, vegan handbags.

The range features just two designs of base bag, one in a rectangular shape – named Maia – and another semi-circular variant called Luna. The bags are customisable with interchangeable skins that clip onto the bases.

The square Maia bag already has nine cover sets for customers to choose from, while Luna has seven. Some of those come in multiple parts, allowing owners to create a truly unique look by mixing and matching.

The Luna bag seen here has seven cover set options Umbro Kaixi

Each bag and cover set is made from sustainably-sourced and eco-friendly materials, including a vegan alternative to leather.

"Four years ago, I walked into a department store and bought an expensive handbag in the colour of grey,” explained the designer, who prefers to be known mononymously as Kaixi.

“A week later, I regretted my choice and decided to exchange it for a different colour, but it was too late. That's when thought, 'I wish there was a different cover that I could just swap it on’."

The base bags feature magnetic clips to hold the cover skins Marti Alonzo

The bags are set to go on sale around the world following a crowdfunding campaign that launches on 15 October.

Kaixi hopes the handbags will allow women to “express their uniqueness and individuality”.

“There's always going to be a style or colour that fits the occasion they encounter, and it eliminates the hassle of transporting everything from one bag to another. It's also for girls who believe in the use of sustainable materials and vegan leather for ethical, authentic and unburdened fashion.”