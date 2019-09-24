The British Fashion Council has launched a new training programme that aims to make careers in the fashion industry accessible to people of all backgrounds.

The Fashion Studio Apprenticeship was unveiled at a school in Lewisham, London, in the presence of BFC ambassadorial president David Beckham as well as model and ambassador for positive fashion, Adwoa Aboah.

The two ambassadors have been vocal in the need for a representative fashion industry.

“Fashion is an industry that should be open to everyone - no matter what their background is or where they are from,” said Beckham. “I hope that this new apprenticeship programme from the BFC will give even more kids the chance to thrive and be creative.”

Tim Whitby Tim Whitby

This apprenticeship was designed by a group of fashion employers. The scheme will see trainees take on the role of fashion studio assistant to give them a grounding in what they could expect from a career in fashion and begin building the necessary skills.

Read More | Victoria Beckham finally reveals sustainable beauty line at Fashion Week

For the first six months, the apprentice would complete a foundation course which will include core elements of the job role such as critical path management and health & safety measures. This will lead to 12 months in a more focused area of the business, with the apprentice choosing to specialise either product development and production, sales and operations, or marketing and communications.

Tim Whitby Tim Whitby

“It is incredible to be able to support career opportunities for young people who might not want to pursue higher education,” enthused BFC CEO Caroline Rush. “There are a lot of roles out there that need to be filled by skilled workers; the fashion industry is highly dependent on those roles and we hope that this will strengthen our industry and make it more accessible by being able to offer this exciting new Fashion Studio Apprenticeship.”

Adwoa Aboah added: “I am proud to be part of an industry that has so many facets to it. The Fashion Studio Apprenticeship is proof that not every role in fashion needs an academic degree and that our industry is one that is open to everyone, no matter their background. It is fantastic to be able to support this initiative as part of my role as BFC Ambassador for Positive Fashion.”