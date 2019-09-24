Changing the world in 17 numbers? There’s an app for that

Philanthropic mobile tech group Out There Impact has created a new campaign in a bid to save the world by bringing people across the globe closer to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals aim to eradicate poverty and hunger by 2030. The goals also target the promotion and protection of good health and wellbeing, education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable clean energy, economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace and justice.

Simply, Out There Impact's platform works by asking users to enter a number between 1 and 17 then offers practical, everyday solutions to bring them closer to achieving that goal as well as providing education and context on the meaning of the goals.

“The targeted messaging campaign will reach both rural and urban areas and users from all socioeconomic classes and age groups across the globe,” said Daphne Loukas, CEO of Out There Impact. “This will create meaningful awareness and a constant dialogue between the recipient and the SDGs, helping achieve its 2030 goal.”

Indeed, Out There Impact claims more than 80% of targeted users interacted with the goals during a pilot run in Indonesia, Nigeria and Iraq. The group has now set its sights even higher, aiming to achieve one billion users.

The UN’s 17 SDGs are a call for action by all countries, to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. They recognize that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that build economic growth and address a range of social needs including: education, health, social protection and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and environmental protection.

William Kennedy, director of partnerships at the United Nations, added: “Out There Impact’s presentation at the SDG Media Summit was an eye opener for what capabilities can be achieved with mobile devices. We are excited to see how they can help advance the SDGs.”