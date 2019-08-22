Taylor Swift has teamed up with luxe fashion label Stella McCartney for a new line of sustainable designer wear.

Called ‘Stella x Taylor Swift’, the range is set to be a limited-edition merchandise capsule inspired by Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘Lover’.

“It’s sustainable and it’s yours soon,” McCartney announced on social media.

Swift and McCartney are set to present a live event on YouTube later today (22 August 2019), coinciding with the drop of the ‘Lover’ single music video. The live stream is set to debut the line and explain more about the motivations behind the collaboration.

“It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend Stella McCartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover,” Swift told fans in an Instagram post announcing the partnership.

“Can’t wait to show you what we've been working on and tell you more about the pop up shop.”

Fans on the site left a host of comments requesting that the merchandise be accessibly priced, but with reported price tags of up to $1,995, the request may have come too late.

To celebrate the launch of the album, Swift is due to open a pop-up shop in New York between 23-25 August, according to Fashion Network. The shop will sell the first items in the range to be revealed: a bomber jacket and a handbag.