12 envy-inducing looks from the streets of London this week

We hit the cobbled streets of east London to find the most fashionable people enjoying a sunny spell. Then we quizzed them about how sustainable their shopping habits were. Here's what we found out.

Emily

@emilyjlc

Emily works in the vintage clothing industry, and always shops second hand Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

How do you shop?

"Well, this dress was £10 from a car boot sale. It's 70's style, and quite on trend right now with the gathered detailing on the neckline. I always shop vintage to find those one offs you'll never get on the high street."

Reece

@laidlaw_uk

House DJ Reece can't remember the last time he bought an item of clothing Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

What should we do to stop clothes going to landfill?

"Give them to me."

Maya

@mayabastianelli

Model Maya 'can't even count' how many items of clothing she owns Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

What happens to your clothes when you've finished with them?

"I give a lot of clothes away as hand-me-downs as I have a lot of sisters and brothers, so in general there are a lot of clothes going through my house."

Melanie

@missmelaniebaird

Journalism student Melanie's day-after-the-night-before outfit comes courtesy of a friend's wardrobe Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

How many items of clothing do you own?

"Probably around 300. I'm not even kidding. A lot of them are are second hand though - any old clothes my mum and dad have, I'm like 'give them to me'."

Dannii

@danniilydiawhincup

Dannii says awareness of sustainability in fashion is much higher in London than her native Newcastle Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

Do you prefer shopping vintage or high street?

"Personally, my clothes tend to be high street. When I was a student I did try to go for the vintage look but I live in Newcastle and the stuff in charity and second hand shops up there isn't as cool and quirky. We've just walked past some really nice vintage shops on Brick Lane, so there's a good chance this kind of thing will move up north in the future."

Ava

@avalution

Ava's entire ensemble came from car boot sales, vintage stores and charity shops Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

Talk us through your outfit today

"Nothing I'm wearing is new. I've got a vintage Dior jacket that cost A$15, my jeans were A$10 from an op shop back in Australia. Actually my top and belt are from op shops as well. And all my jewellery is antique. I co-founded a vintage shop so I get to see the best of what's out there."

Gianluca

@wowgue

'For every positive thing about fast fashion, there are so many negatives,' says fashion editor Gianluca Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

What does fast fashion mean to you?

"For some people, it's a good thing, because for hundreds of years, fashion has been impossible to achieve but fast fashion has made it affordable for all. You can have the same looks you see on the catwalks in retail shops. But for this one good thing, there are so many aspects that could be considered wrong."

Julie

@juliebroge

Julie left most of her clothes in Copenhagen when she moved to London from Denmark Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

Where do your clothes come from?

"I try not to buy too much fast fashion because it's not great for the environment. I try to shop a lot in charity and vintage shops, but occasionally I do fall into the fast fashion trap. I'm doing better lately because since I moved to London from Copenhagen, I couldn't bring everything with me. I left quite a lot of my clothes back in Denmark and it makes you realise how little you need."

Amber & Francisco

@am.ber.r & @franciscobarradas

Students Amber & Francisco both own far more clothes than their parents did at the same age Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

Do you think you have more or less clothes than your parents did at your age?

Amber: "I think I have a way bigger wardrobe than they did. My parents were immigrants from Hong Kong so they didn't bring too much over and didn't have too much to spend so clothes weren't high up on the agenda."

Francisco: "In my case, I've got much more clothes than my parents. Firstly because of the type of families we're in. I just have the one sibling, so between us we have more. But my mum had nine siblings, so they had to stretch a bit further."

Alex

Alex's denim jacket comes from Primark - via a charity shop Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

Talk us through today's look

"Oh, I don't know how sustainable it is but my jumpsuit comes from M&S. My bag is Radley, via TK Maxx. My trainers are Calvin Klein - also from TK Maxx - and I rescued this denim jacket from a charity shop and later found out it was originally from Primark, so I'm making it a but more sustainable by giving it a second life."

Iona

@ionaskye

Designer Iona tries to invest in more expensive pieces that will last longer Hélène Jeunet/Euronews

What's your shopping ethos?

"Sustainability means a lot to me. I think it's becoming something brands on the high street can't ignore and a lot of them are trying to make positive changes. But now I'm a bit older and wiser, I try to invest in more expensive pieces that will last longer, and leave my high street shopping for basics."